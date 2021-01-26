AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Jan 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

