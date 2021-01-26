Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Air Lease by 6,124.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 125,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

