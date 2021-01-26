Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

