AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.34. AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

About AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

