Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

