Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2021
IntraDay guidance to EPS.
ALK traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 53,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48.
ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
