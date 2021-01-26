Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

ALK traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 53,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.