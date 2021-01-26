Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Shares Down 2.6%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s share price fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.69. 22,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Alcanna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

