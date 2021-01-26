Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 31.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ResMed by 62.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $6.16 on Monday, reaching $221.68. 490,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,769. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

