Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 225,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 1.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 1.02% of V.F. worth $342,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. 3,321,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,811. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

