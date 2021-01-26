Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 9.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.15. 600,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 493,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alector by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

