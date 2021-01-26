Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

