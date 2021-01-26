Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.11-0.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.