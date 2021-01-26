Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.11-0.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

