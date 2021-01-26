Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,630.77.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
