Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

