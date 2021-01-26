Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

