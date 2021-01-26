Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $15.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post earnings per share of $15.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.82 and the lowest is $14.95. Alphabet reported earnings of $15.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $52.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.31 to $55.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $62.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.49 to $69.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,890.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,630.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

