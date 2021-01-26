Altabancorp (ALTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of ALTA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $43,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 18,000 shares valued at $486,795. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.