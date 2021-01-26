Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of ACH stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.