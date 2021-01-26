Amarillo National Bank Has $949,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

