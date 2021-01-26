Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 763,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

