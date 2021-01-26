Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

