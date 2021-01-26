América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.
Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.
América Móvil Company Profile
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
