América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in América Móvil by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in América Móvil by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

