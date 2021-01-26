American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

