American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.71

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $18.53. American Vanguard shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 123,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

