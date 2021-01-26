Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

