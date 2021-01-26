Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.30. 26,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

