Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $75,957,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Insiders sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

APH stock opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

