Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 97,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

