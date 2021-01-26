Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $269.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $268.74 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $243.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

PFPT opened at $136.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.81.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.