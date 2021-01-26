Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,150.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

