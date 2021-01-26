Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 754.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($4.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 245,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,909. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

