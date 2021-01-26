Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,817 shares of company stock worth $1,666,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

