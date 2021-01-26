Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Paylocity stock opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

