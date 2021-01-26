Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $27.50

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. 1,381,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

