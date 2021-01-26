Analysts Set Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Target Price at $24.67

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,126. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

