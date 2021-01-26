Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $52.40

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

