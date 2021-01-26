Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
