Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.