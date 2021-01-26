Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $180,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $940,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $18.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 2,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

