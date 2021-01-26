APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 8663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APi Group by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
