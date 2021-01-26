APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 8663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APi Group by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

