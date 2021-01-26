Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

