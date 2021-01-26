Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

