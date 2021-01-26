Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 596,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

