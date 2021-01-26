Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.65 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.