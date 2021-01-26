Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.55.

NYSE ANET opened at $307.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

