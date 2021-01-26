Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 148 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.37. 853,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,134. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.37.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.