Arqma Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $38,591.68 and $13,697.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.94 or 0.04142617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00418132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01333487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00542152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00431546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00266766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022892 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,077,089 coins and its circulating supply is 8,032,546 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

