ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.84. 63,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 148,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

