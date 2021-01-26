Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $543.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.60 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.24.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.