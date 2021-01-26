Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $543.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.60 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.24.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.