AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

