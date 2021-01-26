Atkore International Group (ATKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

