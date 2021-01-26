Atletico De Madrid Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00013847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atletico De Madrid Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00777646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.68 or 0.04247501 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a token. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.